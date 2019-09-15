Canal Insurance Company Holding in United Technologies Ord (UTX) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Lifted Its Holding

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Ord (UTX) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 41,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 38,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 95,907 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc has 92,440 shares. Fort Lp reported 20,333 shares. Tctc Liability Corporation owns 53,399 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shell Asset owns 88,959 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 2,115 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt owns 30,925 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Svcs has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smithfield Tru has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.07% stake. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 1.73% or 19,223 shares. Oxbow Advisors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prelude Capital Limited Liability stated it has 68,534 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 44,500 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Catalyst Advsrs Lc reported 4,041 shares stake. Moreover, Dsc Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co reported 3.26 million shares stake. Heritage Wealth owns 3,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Srb holds 0.05% or 3,633 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 11,484 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invests holds 0.04% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,274 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 0.47% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.47% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edgar Lomax Va has invested 2.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 442,281 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Letko Brosseau Assocs has 1.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 786,877 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.