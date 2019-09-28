Canal Insurance Company Holding In Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) Was Has Boosted; Wright Investors Service Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Upped

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 180.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 10,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 5,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Investors reported 0.17% stake. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 9,930 shares. 5,927 were accumulated by West Chester Capital Advsrs. Moreover, Blue Cap has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,970 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 118,466 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Scott Selber has 4,827 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 365,437 shares. Viking Fund Ltd holds 34,000 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sather Financial Gp reported 11,058 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 938,874 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Wellington Grp Inc Inc Llp reported 23.77M shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Communication Inc stated it has 65,971 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,770 shares to 1,665 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,438 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).