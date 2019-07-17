Canal Insurance Company Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Has Increased by $1.65 Million as Stock Declined; Sanofi (RY) Valuation Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Raised by $7.63 Million Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sanofi (RY) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 173,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 278,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 547,526 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Financial Post: Cracks are starting to show in Canadians’ credit quality, RBC warns; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 10/05/2018 – ARITZIA INC ATZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$18

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 10.08 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NYSE:GSK) by 451,400 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2,888 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 0.11% stake. Artisan Prtnrs LP holds 656,286 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 1.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hamel Associates Incorporated has 8,973 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp stated it has 104,799 shares. Athena Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 82,767 shares. Cap Invest Counsel has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 146,876 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 706,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parthenon Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clark Cap Management Gp Incorporated reported 1.18M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 93,959 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

