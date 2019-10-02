Canal Insurance Company Holding in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Shares Rose, Presima Has Boosted Position

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) by 395.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 197,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 247,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 6.74 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – BP Chief Economist Sees Oil Demand Growing Strongly This Year (Video); 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q EBITDA $658M, EST. $660.1M; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 296,763 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

