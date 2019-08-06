Canal Insurance Company Has Upped Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by $1.65 Million; As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stock Value Rose, Barnett & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 3.34 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 16.55 million shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,592 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc. Beech Hill owns 113,700 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 16,754 shares. Chemical Comml Bank owns 34,440 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,790 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Nbt Bank N A Ny has 0.9% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,257 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,228 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas Yale Corp invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Shields And Commerce Ltd Co holds 1.06% or 43,550 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 53,506 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Prices 45M Share Common Offering at $17.29/Sh – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Properties Trust prices upsized debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,330 shares stake. Lvm Cap Management Mi stated it has 657,671 shares. Winch Advisory Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Advisory Services Networks Limited invested in 0% or 3,654 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 0.12% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1.49 million shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 249,700 shares stake. Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Duncker Streett Com Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bamco Inc holds 1,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio.