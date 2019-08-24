Canal Insurance Company Has Upped Abbvie Ord (ABBV) Holding By $4.80 Million; Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Flir Systems (FLIR) Position By $2.61 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 19.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 228,960 shares with $10.89 million value, down from 284,582 last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 1.05M shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022

Canal Insurance Company increased Abbvie Ord (ABBV) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 60,000 shares as Abbvie Ord (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 90,000 shares with $7.25 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Abbvie Ord now has $97.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 7,450 shares to 86,934 valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,523 shares and now owns 157,003 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 535,941 are held by Artisan Partners Partnership. 24,465 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc. 297,164 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Llc reported 466,789 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 14,429 shares. Mesirow owns 29,640 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Republic invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Pcl has invested 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,100 shares stake. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 1,454 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 391 shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 62,361 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt has 1.21 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Daruma Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 68,407 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, UTX, NOC, GD Report Impressive Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Newport News Drive Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Interest Limited reported 2.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Whitnell holds 1.44% or 46,510 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 322,058 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company holds 0.16% or 46,862 shares. First Foundation owns 11,084 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bell Commercial Bank invested in 1.14% or 52,958 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 184,163 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri owns 0.9% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,581 shares. 28,051 were accumulated by Clark Capital Mgmt. Grand Jean Mngmt Inc holds 6,055 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 806 shares. 210,036 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Murphy holds 0.09% or 7,091 shares in its portfolio.