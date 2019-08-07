Canal Insurance Company Has Trimmed By $3.04 Million Its Garmin Ord (GRMN) Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Its Five9 (FIVN) Position

Canal Insurance Company decreased Garmin Ord (GRMN) stake by 96.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as Garmin Ord (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 1,100 shares with $95,000 value, down from 36,500 last quarter. Garmin Ord now has $14.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 360,753 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 54.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc acquired 86,942 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 247,909 shares with $13.10M value, up from 160,967 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.53B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 491,868 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Roth Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. Credit Suisse maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 232 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Atria Invs Lc invested in 4,951 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 4,542 shares. Da Davidson And Company invested in 4,651 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 194,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 12,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Kentucky Retirement has 5,301 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 48,211 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru Com has 55 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 19,282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs reported 16,739 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

