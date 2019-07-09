Canal Insurance Company Has Raised Its Harris Ord (HRS) Stake by $3.18 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Tygh Capital Management Position in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Has Boosted by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 89,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 648,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 559,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 65,536 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Harris Ord (HRS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Harris Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 295.72% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC; 25/04/2018 – The Harris Law Firm Attorneys Voted Rising Stars; 09/05/2018 – Miami Beach Selects Harris Corporation to Modernize Public Safety Radio Network; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Harris Corp’s Proposed Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses Zuckerberg on Accountability, Transparency Failures; 25/04/2018 – David Harris Joins Mizuho in Convertible Bonds and Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers to New York; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces Armir Harris and Merrick Levy of SHOFUR Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in the Southeast; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield Communications

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Harris Corp. (HRS) Secures $51M Delivery Order to Provide Advanced Tactical Communications Equipment to Central European Nation – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Harris Corporation Awarded a Second LRIP Order on US Army’s HMS Manpack IDIQ Contract – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corp.: Jump Right In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 2.38 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. 1,562 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 270 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 33,957 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 49,347 shares. Community Bank Na invested in 0% or 30 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co has 11,136 shares. 4,939 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Heritage Invsts Management Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 2,654 shares. Town & Country Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.45% or 5,890 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 30,719 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service holds 0.02% or 87 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 21,805 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 79,661 shares to 48,058 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,391 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. Appel Dennis P had bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488 on Friday, March 22. Moore Larry Oscar sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 237,730 were reported by Icm Asset Management Wa. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Advisory Services Limited Com holds 0% or 550 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 170,933 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 183,086 were accumulated by Clearbridge Ltd Company. Sei Invests Company reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co holds 17,889 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Renaissance Techs Llc has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 9,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cubic Asset Ltd Com accumulated 23,850 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 461,044 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Modine: This Automotive Components Stock Is A Good Pick At The Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2018, also Barrons.com with their article: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” published on November 27, 2018, Barrons.com published: “Marijuana Stock CannTrust Crumbles on Regulatory Seizure – Barron’s” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.