Canal Insurance Company Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) Holding by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Kestrel Investment Management Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Raised by $4.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 313,785 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (BMY) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Provident Com owns 6,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Financial owns 756,786 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 146,870 shares. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 82,767 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 31,301 shares. 21,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,340 shares. 3,200 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Company. Btc Cap Mgmt reported 0.64% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adage Capital Partners Gp Lc holds 0.1% or 851,920 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

