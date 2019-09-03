Canal Insurance Company Has Lifted Abbvie Ord (ABBV) Holding By $4.80 Million; Albemarle (ALB) Sentiment Is 1.24

Albemarle Corp (ALB) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 228 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 184 cut down and sold their holdings in Albemarle Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 92.10 million shares, down from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Albemarle Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 142 Increased: 158 New Position: 70.

Canal Insurance Company increased Abbvie Ord (ABBV) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 60,000 shares as Abbvie Ord (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 90,000 shares with $7.25M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Abbvie Ord now has $97.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation for 27,450 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 916,940 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 3.05% invested in the company for 135,564 shares. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 2.3% in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 130,279 shares.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.01M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20.