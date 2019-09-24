Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Position in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $224.97 Million as Stock Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 1697.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 307,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 325,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.50 million, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $18.8 during the last trading session, reaching $824.49. About 497,034 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 4.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Launches Carne Asada Throughout the US – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Why one brokerage firm likes Netflix. – Barron’s” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Chipotle’s Q1 2019 Results – Forbes” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 1.28M shares to 349,631 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (NYSE:ACN) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 3,478 are held by Mason Street Advsr Llc. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De owns 218,914 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 110,331 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 0.47% or 259,140 shares. Clearbridge Invs, New York-based fund reported 654,022 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,288 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,546 shares. Strs Ohio holds 37,334 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Beck Mgmt Ltd invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Blackrock has 1.70M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Ca invested in 867 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Intll Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 9,359 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.