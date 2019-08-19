Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Its Bank Of America Ord (BAC) Stake by $1.49 Million; Ross Stores Com (ROST) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Lowered Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Com (ROST) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 4,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 14,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 883,978 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 24.76M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 19,766 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arete Wealth Ltd holds 1.28% or 221,534 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company holds 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 108,247 shares. 83,000 are held by Hennessy. Schwerin Boyle Capital holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.78 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moors And Cabot holds 0.58% or 316,310 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 40,718 shares. 16,800 are owned by Weatherstone Cap. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connable Office has invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 11,233 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Forte Cap Limited Adv stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pettyjohn Wood & White has 1.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 134,489 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Keeps This Amazing 4.5-Year Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (NYSE:EIX) by 4,956 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prtn accumulated 2.48% or 365,496 shares. Texas Capital Savings Bank Inc Tx holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,800 shares. Madison Investment holds 485,162 shares. Field Main Natl Bank accumulated 50 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 106,853 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,136 shares. Alps Advisors reported 4,420 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Llc has 0.02% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.58% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 878,697 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.74% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Great Lakes Limited accumulated 14,584 shares. Sun Life reported 0.01% stake. Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Hartline Inv Corporation invested in 0.18% or 7,230 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 993,152 shares.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.