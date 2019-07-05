Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake in Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by $566,400; As Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Share Price Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $535,148

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 367,455 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SFS Asset Securitization LLC, Series 2018-1 Notes; 23/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 4%-5%; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $188.59M for 19.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 13,215 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 5,688 shares. Contravisory Inv has invested 2.71% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2.09M shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Profund Limited Com accumulated 6,792 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.65% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). First Midwest State Bank Division reported 9,230 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 145,536 shares. Rockland stated it has 0.18% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

