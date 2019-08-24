Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Position by $303,900; Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Raised by Benin Management Corp

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 11.18M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hl Finance Serv Llc accumulated 0.92% or 739,723 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,168 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Citizens National Bank holds 74,043 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 197,552 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Ltd. 17,476 are owned by Optimum Advsrs. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt reported 55,348 shares. Altfest L J Co Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evercore Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.57% or 219,393 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.22% or 33,573 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 71,641 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest stated it has 1.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 279,055 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 65,913 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited accumulated 20.40M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 696,492 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc owns 128,400 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,162 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 169 shares. Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Allied Advisory owns 24,024 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 25,352 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mgmt Va stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 324,541 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 22,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 11,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio.