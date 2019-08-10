Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Stake by $566,400; Stock Declined; Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Position by $3.01 Million

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 993,387 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 154.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 79,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The institutional investor held 130,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 51,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.91M market cap company. The stock increased 21.17% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 5.23 million shares traded or 257.10% up from the average. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DROPS TO $477M IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL OF AROUND 10% OF CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2022 AT LATEST; 24/04/2018 – Puma 1Q Net Pft EUR67.4M Vs. Pft EUR49.6M; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Contract from a Major Country in the Middle East; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 7,926 shares. Great Lakes Lc reported 254,738 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 174,291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 0% or 2,522 shares. Prtn Lc invested in 0.27% or 122,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 17,108 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 43,580 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 178,709 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,962 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company invested in 0.02% or 495,226 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,477 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,584 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 375,946 shares to 253,775 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 104,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,861 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 102,000 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 0% or 19,936 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 6,575 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Investments has invested 0.56% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 3,749 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 13,158 shares. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability owns 4,570 shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sfmg Limited Liability Com has 6,172 shares. 91,171 are owned by Amp Cap Ltd. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 60,860 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 77,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.21% or 287,849 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).