Canal Insurance Company Has Cut Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Holding By $1.05 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canal Insurance Company decreased Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as Newmont Mining Ord (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 70,000 shares with $2.50M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Newmont Mining Ord now has $31.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.75 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 19. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of CM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) latest ratings:

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $331.53M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $41 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 750,667 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc owns 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.02 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 62,500 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Com holds 2.7% or 155,092 shares. Carroll Associates has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential Plc invested in 0.04% or 321,407 shares. First Republic Invest reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameriprise holds 0.07% or 4.35 million shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 265 are owned by Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department. Capital Intl Ca holds 3,678 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Canal Insurance Company increased Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) stake by 35,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR) was raised too.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.08 billion. It operates through three business units: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. The Retail and Business Banking business unit offers deposits, including checking, savings, and business accounts; loans, mortgages, lines of credit, and business lending services; cards; insurance services and products; and financial advisory services through advisors and relationship managers, and banking centers, as well as through remote channels, such as mobile advisors, telephone banking, online banking, and mobile banking.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 326,526 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$