Canal Insurance Company Has Cut By $303,900 Its Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Position; Night Owl Capital Management Has Lifted By $3.15 Million Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) stake by 85.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Night Owl Capital Management Llc acquired 29,460 shares as Ringcentral Inc. (RNG)’s stock rose 15.55%. The Night Owl Capital Management Llc holds 63,855 shares with $6.88M value, up from 34,395 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc. now has $10.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 662,867 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

Canal Insurance Company decreased Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) stake by 72.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 39,000 shares with $117,000 value, down from 140,300 last quarter. Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) now has $30.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 6.48M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.08 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $116 target.