Canal Insurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN); Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $365,396

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) by 119.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 119,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 28,272 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 111,500 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.