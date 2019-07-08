Canal Insurance Company Boosted Stake in Sunpower Ord (SPWR); Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $350.64. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunpower Ord (SPWR) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunpower Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.24 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has declined 8.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ REV $398.9M, EST. $331.6M; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 10/04/2018 – Vandenberg Air Force Base’s 28-Megawatt Solar Power System from SunPower Now Fully Operational

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.43 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

