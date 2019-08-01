Canadian Western Bank (CWB) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Quidel (QDEL) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Analysts expect Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. T_CWB’s profit would be $70.67M giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Canadian Western Bank’s analysts see 9.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 172,356 shares traded. Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quidel Corp (QDEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 funds increased or started new holdings, while 59 cut down and sold holdings in Quidel Corp. The funds in our database reported: 35.42 million shares, up from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Quidel Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 46 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.02 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 26.52% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 5.47 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 180,399 shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.48M for 40.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

