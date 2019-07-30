Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC) Analysts See $3.02 EPS; Shorts at Amyris (AMRS) Raised By 29.07%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) had an increase of 29.07% in short interest. AMRS’s SI was 12.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.07% from 9.51 million shares previously. With 9.31 million avg volume, 1 days are for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s short sellers to cover AMRS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 73,112 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 29.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 02/04/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 21/05/2018 – BioDisrupt, Amyris Annual Investor Conference Provides Close-up of Technology & Strategy; 03/04/2018 – AXIM Biotech Reaches Preliminary Agreement for Distribution of CanChew and MedChew Products Throughout South Korea; 14/05/2018 – Amyris Continues Strong Momentum and Execution with 77% Revenue Growth and Exceeds Gross Margin Target; 15/03/2018 – Amyris Sees FY18 Rev $185M-$195M; 14/05/2018 – Amyris 1Q Loss/Shr $1.79; 15/03/2018 Amyris Reports Another Strong Quarter with Solid Operating Performance and 2017 Revenue of $143.4 Million up 113% over 2016; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (ANW) And Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Activist Update ANW AMRS ANW FRAN AMRS HIIQ PRPL; 03/05/2018 – Amyris Collaborates with Firmenich to Develop Disruptive Bio-Based Fragrance lngredient

Analysts expect Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSE:CTC) to report $3.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 16.15% from last quarter’s $2.6 EPS. T_CTC’s profit would be $123.71M giving it 18.71 P/E if the $3.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited’s analysts see 169.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $225.99. About 131 shares traded. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSE:CTC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.72 million. The firm uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of services and products through a portfolio of retail banners in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. The Company’s Retail segment operates general merchandise retail tire stores with approximately 150,000 stock keeping units in living, fixing, playing, automotive, and seasonal divisions under the Canadian Tire banner; a chain of 91 automotive parts specialty stores under the PartSource banner; and as a retailer of gasoline with a network of 296 retail gas bars under the Petroleum banner. It has a 21.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 292 convenience stores and kiosks, 83 car washes, 5 vehicle lubrication facilities, and 84 propane stations under the Canadian Tire banner.