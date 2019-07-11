Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Specialized companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar Inc. 20 0.43 N/A 3.89 4.66 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 12 5.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Canadian Solar Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian Solar Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 4.6% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.44 beta indicates that Canadian Solar Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Canadian Solar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lattice Semiconductor Corporation are 4 and 3.1 respectively. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Canadian Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Canadian Solar Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Canadian Solar Inc. has a 11.52% upside potential and an average target price of $22.75. Meanwhile, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s average target price is $12.5, while its potential downside is -23.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Canadian Solar Inc. is looking more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canadian Solar Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41% and 89.6%. About 31% of Canadian Solar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Solar Inc. -7.83% -3.77% -14.16% 26.98% 8.44% 26.36% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation -0.79% 7.48% 30.19% 136.71% 150.91% 99.42%

For the past year Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Canadian Solar Inc. beats Lattice Semiconductor Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.