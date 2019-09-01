Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Specialized sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar Inc. 21 0.43 N/A 2.90 7.36 Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.44 N/A 0.02 130.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Canadian Solar Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc. Himax Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Canadian Solar Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 3.5% Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Canadian Solar Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.01 which is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Canadian Solar Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Himax Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Himax Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Canadian Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. and Himax Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Himax Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Solar Inc. has a -2.74% downside potential and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.7% of Himax Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Canadian Solar Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Himax Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Solar Inc. 3.44% -4.27% 3.34% 2.06% 62.13% 48.68% Himax Technologies Inc. -6.57% -9.8% -2.8% -20.36% -54.64% -8.75%

For the past year Canadian Solar Inc. had bullish trend while Himax Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Solar Inc. beats Himax Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.