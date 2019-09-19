Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Reaches $22.17 After 5.00% Up Move; YASKAWA ELECTRIC ORDINARY SHARES (YASKF) Shorts Decreased By 4.39%

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YASKF) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. YASKF’s SI was 6.35M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 6.64M shares previously. It closed at $33.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 321,463 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – RECURRENT ENERGY – PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL GROUP WILL PROVIDE A $106.7 MLN DEBT FACILITY FOR PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, EXPECT SHIFT IN GLOBAL DEMAND TO DEVELOPING MARKETS TO OFFSET CHINA, INDIA AND U.S; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Recurrent Energy Secures Financing and Tax Equity Investment for North Carolina Project from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. BankThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.31 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $23.28 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CSIQ worth $65.70M more.

More notable recent YASKAWA Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:YASKF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nabtesco: Great Way To Play Booming Robotics Industry – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yaskawa Electric Corp. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yaskawa Electric Corp. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about YASKAWA Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:YASKF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fanuc’s Big Bet: The Industrial ‘App Store’ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fanuc Robots To Be Powered By Nvidia; Already Powering Tesla – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 06, 2017.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. It makes and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated ware houses, and metal working machinery; system controllers for iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, linear sliders, machine controllers, motion adapters, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers arc and spot welding, painting, high-speed picking, LCD glass substrate transfer, and semiconductor wafer handling robots for semiconductor/liquid crystal manufacturing, arc welding, spot welding, palletizing, painting, and handling and assembly applications.

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Analysts await Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CSIQ’s profit will be $52.16 million for 6.30 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Solar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar Inc has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 2.62% above currents $22.17 stock price. Canadian Solar Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $25 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Portfolio – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Canadian Solar Sets a 22.80% Conversion Efficiency World Record for P-type Large Area Multi-Crystalline Silicon Solar Cell – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Solar Stock Drops as Solar Power Grows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.