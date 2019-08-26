Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Forms $23.06 Double Top; Gsv Capital (GSVC) Shorts Lowered By 2.17%

Gsv Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) had a decrease of 2.17% in short interest. GSVC’s SI was 647,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.17% from 662,300 shares previously. With 161,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Gsv Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC)’s short sellers to cover GSVC’s short positions. The SI to Gsv Capital Corp’s float is 3.29%. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP SAYS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $40 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Kada Story Showcased at ASU + GSV Education Technology Summit; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED EXPANSION OF CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $5 MLN TO AN AGGREGATE OF $15 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 13/03/2018 GSV Capital 4Q Net Investment Loss 17 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) formed double top with $24.44 target or 6.00% above today’s $23.06 share price. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 111,555 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR BUYS A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Acquires a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project in Argentina; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – Canadian Solar eyes Aussie purchase; 02/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Project Bond of the Year Award by Environmental Finance; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Rev $1.42B; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UNIT RECURRENT ENERGY FINALIZED SALE OF INTERESTS IN THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS TOTALING 235 MWAC/309 MWP; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Second Award for Dual-Tenor Green Project Bond in Japan

Among 2 analysts covering GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GSV Capital has $11 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 58.67% above currents $6.46 stock price. GSV Capital had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Ascendiant maintained the shares of GSVC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity. The insider Klein Mark D bought $33,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Sutter Rock Capital Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.83 million shares or 1.51% less from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 42,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 67,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania accumulated 2,386 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr has invested 0% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Md Sass Investors stated it has 157,642 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co invested in 0% or 1 shares. Trexquant Invest L P holds 22,042 shares. Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 700 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 2,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 12 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 170,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Lc accumulated 19,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 60,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock.