Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) EPS Estimated At $0.23; TDK ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (TTDKF) Shorts Lowered By 1.29%

TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF) had a decrease of 1.29% in short interest. TTDKF’s SI was 253,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.29% from 256,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1267 days are for TDK CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:TTDKF)’s short sellers to cover TTDKF’s short positions. It closed at $71.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.54% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CSIQ’s profit would be $13.63M giving it 22.62 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Canadian Solar Inc.’s analysts see -179.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 525,937 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UNIT RECURRENT ENERGY FINALIZED SALE OF INTERESTS IN THREE SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC PROJECTS TOTALING 235 MWAC/309 MWP; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – AGREES WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP & OPERATE A SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PIPELINE WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 300 MWP; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR BUYS A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA; 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar completed sale of 80.6 MWp solar energy project in Brazil to Global Power Generation; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – 35 MWP COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL SOLAR PORTFOLIO IN KARNATAKA REACHED COMMERCIAL OPERATION IN MARCH 2018; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA; 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral”.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. The firm operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other divisions. It has a 13.46 P/E ratio. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.