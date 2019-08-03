Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Specialized company, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Canadian Solar Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.54% of all Semiconductor – Specialized’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Canadian Solar Inc. has 31% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Canadian Solar Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar Inc. 0.00% 15.10% 3.50% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Canadian Solar Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar Inc. N/A 21 7.36 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Canadian Solar Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.50 2.38 2.79 2.66

Canadian Solar Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. As a group, Semiconductor – Specialized companies have a potential upside of 25.90%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Canadian Solar Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canadian Solar Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Solar Inc. 3.44% -4.27% 3.34% 2.06% 62.13% 48.68% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian Solar Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Canadian Solar Inc.’s peers have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Canadian Solar Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Solar Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar Inc. has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Canadian Solar Inc.’s peers are 55.74% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canadian Solar Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Canadian Solar Inc.