Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; TERRASCENT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TRSSF) Shorts Increased By 156.12%

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 11.54% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. CSIQ’s profit would be $13.63 million giving it 23.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Canadian Solar Inc.’s analysts see -179.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 560,993 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Canadian Solar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – CO WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES TO THE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – AGREES WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP & OPERATE A SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PIPELINE WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 300 MWP; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR BUYS A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar 1Q Net $43.4M; 15/05/2018 – Recurrent Energy Secures Financing and Tax Equity Investment for North Carolina Project from Prudential Capital Group and U.S. Bank; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA

TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had an increase of 156.12% in short interest. TRSSF’s SI was 25,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 156.12% from 9,800 shares previously. With 87,200 avg volume, 0 days are for TERRASCENT CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)’s short sellers to cover TRSSF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 30,669 shares traded. TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TerrAscend Corp., through its subsidiary, Solace Health Inc., focuses on growing and cultivating medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $229.26 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Canadian Solar has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 4.65% above currents $21.74 stock price. Canadian Solar had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. UBS upgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) on Monday, February 11 to “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSIQ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $22 target.