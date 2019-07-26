Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ibm Corp. (IBM) as Market Value Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 125.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 156,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,210 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 124,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 464,416 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 8.44% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – AGREES WITH GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS TO DEVELOP & OPERATE A SOLAR POWER PROJECTS PIPELINE WITH TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 300 MWP; 16/04/2018 – Canadian Solar completed sale of 80.6 MWp solar energy project in Brazil to Global Power Generation; 04/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Wins Second Award for Dual-Tenor Green Project Bond in Japan; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar to Build 364 Megawatts of Projects in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SAYS WORKING TO SECURE APPROVAL FOR SALE OF 3 U.S. SOLAR POWER PLANTS TOTALING 399 MWP; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Buys 97.6 Megawatt Cafayate Project in Argentina; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF A 97.6 MWP SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) PROJECT IN CAFAYATE, SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 2.39M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.53% or 43,446 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,749 are held by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Hyman Charles D invested in 96,046 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 36,464 are owned by Altfest L J And. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 6,950 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pggm has 0.85% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gam Hldgs Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 86,388 shares. Moreover, Conning has 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,617 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 39,396 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advisors Llc holds 0.19% or 2,504 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.6% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio. 3.82 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 9,862 shares.

More notable recent Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cleantech Market Update: Q2 2019 in Review – Investing News Network” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Solar Stocks Are Getting Pummeled – Motley Fool” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Solar Sells 18 MW of Solar Projects to Sonnedix – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 56,503 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 79,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,513 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).