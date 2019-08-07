Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (Put) (CP) Holding Maintained by Capital Fund Management Sa; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Harsco (HSC) as Valuation Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Put) (CP) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $226.61. About 136,301 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 45,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 62,700 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 108,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 539,785 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13,300 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 365,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,726 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Call) (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Can Railroads And Shippers Use Technology To Bolster Service And Capacity? – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy: Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) or Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Oberweis Asset Management has 22,000 shares. 439,962 are owned by Sei. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 79,897 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 12,491 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,186 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Lc has invested 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 117 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 219,530 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.1% stake. Shell Asset Management invested in 75,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 52,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Harsco Soared on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco Signs Seven-Year Growth Contract With Egyptian Steel – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Board Elects F. Nicholas Grasberger III as Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harsco Executing Very Well Amid Healthy Market Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harsco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $47,430 activity.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 20,000 shares to 283,962 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).