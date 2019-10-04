Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Sageworth Trust Co Upped Holding in Raytheon Company Cmn (RTN) by $599,445

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Company Cmn (RTN) by 1264.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,739 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $650,000, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $192.3. About 132,372 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 86.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 13,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2,082 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $213.62. About 2,120 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Pac Ex (EPP) by 12,393 shares to 38,049 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Company by 35,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $497.27M for 15.00 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 14,000 shares. Novare Llc reported 46,175 shares. Brick And Kyle Associates owns 21,846 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 1,500 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 156,026 shares stake. Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sns Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 59,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 910,207 shares. Bainco Intll Investors accumulated 23,264 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Co holds 520 shares. 175,581 were accumulated by Asset Management One Company Ltd. Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,938 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.90M shares.

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $163.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.