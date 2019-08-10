Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Shareholder Leuthold Group Boosted Its Stake by $349,376; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Position Has Raised by Adirondack Research & Management Inc

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 293,962 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 626,422 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares to 69,493 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,658 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Kestrel Invest Mgmt invested in 3.51% or 347,950 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 162 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1.21 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.13% or 109,986 shares. Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 280,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Pnc Financial Group owns 24,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,102 were reported by Advisory Service Llc. Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 112 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).