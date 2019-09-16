Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Market Valuation Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut by $10.85 Million Its Holding; As Kimco Rlty (KIM) Shares Rose, Camarda Financial Advisors Lowered Holding

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 26,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 101,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 128,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 6.29 million shares traded or 68.35% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 46,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316.62 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 586,547 shares traded or 37.33% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 688,375 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $244.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 290,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.80 million for 16.05 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

