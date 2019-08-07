Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Holding; As Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stock Price Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.73 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 131,214 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 448,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The hedge fund held 162,911 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 611,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 481,993 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54)

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.38 million for 4.72 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.64 million shares to 18.20M shares, valued at $158.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).