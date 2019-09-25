Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Cut Stake by $1.65 Million; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Nokota Management LP Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 49.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 7,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 7,263 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $222.57. About 345,473 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 114,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 984,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 966,308 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 2.30M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $1.70 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 296,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.02 million for 15.63 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 314,209 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $29.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).