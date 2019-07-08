CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED (CP) Outperform Rating Kept at BMO Capital; The PT is Set to $335.0000; Werner Enterprises Has 1.06 Sentiment

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 88 funds started new or increased positions, while 83 reduced and sold their holdings in Werner Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database now have: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

In a report sent to investors on 8 July, CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED (NYSE:CP) stock had its Outperform Rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital. They currently have a $335.0000 target price on firm. BMO Capital’s target suggests a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s previous close.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 303,892 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68M for 19.42 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $240 highest and $230 lowest target. $235’s average target is -1.47% below currents $238.51 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $33.38 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 160,561 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WERN’s profit will be $46.83 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.85% EPS growth.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

