Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analysts See $4.65 EPS; Earthstone Energy Class A (ESTE) Shorts Down By 4.58%

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to report $4.65 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 12.86% from last quarter’s $4.12 EPS. T_CP’s profit would be $644.38 million giving it 16.49 P/E if the $4.65 EPS is correct. After having $4.30 EPS previously, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s analysts see 8.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $306.72. About 577,235 shares traded or 111.64% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. ESTE’s SI was 712,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 746,300 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE)’s short sellers to cover ESTE’s short positions. The SI to Earthstone Energy Inc Class A’s float is 3.89%. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 215,260 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q EPS 19c; 21/05/2018 – Ken Robuck Named President and CEO of EnergySolutions; 11/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Date; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Names Robert Anderson President; 20/04/2018 – DJ Earthstone Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESTE); 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q Rev $40.9M; 23/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy Boosts Borrowing Base to $225 Million From $185 Million

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $42.50 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $274.55 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

