Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analysts See $3.56 EPS; Zovio (ZVO) Sellers Decreased By 5.03% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report $3.56 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 13.02% from last quarter's $3.15 EPS. CP's profit would be $494.80 million giving it 16.05 P/E if the $3.56 EPS is correct. After having $3.21 EPS previously, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited's analysts see 10.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 581,938 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) had a decrease of 5.03% in short interest. ZVO’s SI was 381,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.03% from 401,600 shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s short sellers to cover ZVO’s short positions. The SI to Zovio Inc’s float is 1.52%. The stock increased 4.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 18,954 shares traded. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.11 million. The firm provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners. It currently has negative earnings. Zovio Inc, through its subsidiary, TutorMe.com, Inc., offers online tutoring to academic institutions.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 15.70% above currents $228.6 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $31.77 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.