Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (CP) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Raised Stake; United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (CP) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 12,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,590 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 40,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.67. About 312,331 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 115,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 70,307 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 8,600 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,058 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Company I (NYSE:AWK).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc by 138,461 shares to 568,461 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 57,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $9.76M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.