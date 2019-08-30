Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Share Price Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $74.11 Million Its Position; Cortina Asset Management Raised Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position by $1.77 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 77,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 304,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 227,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 418,706 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 359,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 312,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.30 million, down from 671,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $240.38. About 321,744 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NETGEAR Introduces 4 New Wi-Fi 6 Routers to Meet Demands – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boingo Brings Travelers Holiday Cheer with Free Wi-Fi Now Available through the New Wi-Finder App – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming November Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akoustis Announces Follow-On Order from a Tier-1 Wireless Telecommunications Customer to Develop Two Additional 5G Mobile BAW Filters – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,403 shares to 87,263 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology I by 75,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,251 shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co owns 1,500 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 131 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Spark Inv Management Llc holds 0.19% or 173,100 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 10,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Millrace Asset Grp Inc Incorporated reported 1.46% stake. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Kistler has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.41% or 359,422 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 12,095 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 6.31M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 13,036 shares. Blackrock holds 3.15 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Ltd has 171,953 shares.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BNSF Bumps Up Spending On Expansion Projects This Year As Intermodal Business Grows – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Lays Tracks For Cost Cuts, Service Improvements With 2021 Strategic Plan – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Betting on Berkshire – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Railway Smashes Estimates and Posts Record Profits – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $217.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).