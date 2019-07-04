Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake Upped by Polygon Management Ltd; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Holder Northstar Group Has Cut Position by $371,420

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 174,130 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.53M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 6,293 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5,725 shares. 127 were accumulated by Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Verus Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,624 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trian Fund Mngmt LP invested 10.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weiss Multi invested in 0.21% or 170,385 shares. Psagot House, Israel-based fund reported 2,521 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,838 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 33 shares. Hudock Cap Group Lc has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gamco Investors Et Al has 2.95 million shares. Moreover, Parnassus Ca has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares to 231,860 shares, valued at $46.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

