Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stake Lifted by Stevens Capital Management Lp; As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Holder All-Stars Investment LTD Has Lowered Holding by $13.02 Million

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 95.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 5,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 12,008 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 6,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 393,255 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $57.95M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

