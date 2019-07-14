Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Raised Holding by $14.58 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 896,730 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AerCap Delivers First A321NEO-LR to Air Transat – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Penny Stocks, Your Money Is Better Off in These 3 Companies – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Delivers First of Four 787-9 to EL AL – Business Wire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477 were accumulated by Kistler. Moreover, Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 6,767 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 6,655 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,285 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 56,806 shares. Brinker accumulated 10,058 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Gru Lc stated it has 0.61% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Hightower Advisors holds 8,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank & reported 4,896 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Lc has 13 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co holds 12,886 shares. Korea Invest owns 38,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Railroads Have Spent A Lot Of Money The Last 10 Years, And Customers Have Barely Benefited: FTR Speaker – Benzinga” on September 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Turn a $15000 TFSA Into $445000 the Easy Way – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Lays Tracks For Cost Cuts, Service Improvements With 2021 Strategic Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.