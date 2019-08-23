Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Cognios Capital Stake in Ralph Lauren Class A (RL) Has Boosted by $887,907 as Market Valuation Declined

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $240.32. About 179,672 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 27,372 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 20,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.04M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,926 are owned by Chevy Chase Hldg Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc reported 0.02% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability accumulated 346,501 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 2,830 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.03% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 82,597 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.26% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 15,734 shares. Fil Limited reported 36 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 18,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.15% or 176,339 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 762,957 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 2,750 shares.