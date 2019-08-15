Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Boeing Company Com (BA) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $322.55. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 807,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 807,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $233.66. About 62,802 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.45 million for 16.36 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 15,962 shares to 36,839 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 183,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.46 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.