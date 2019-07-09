Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stock Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 807,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 807,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $238.38. About 258,261 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 208.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 554,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.38M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $429.68M for 19.41 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 380,735 shares to 7.39 million shares, valued at $84.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 77,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 559 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 760 shares in its portfolio. American Natl Ins Tx reported 33,055 shares. 777 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2,746 shares. Gateway Advisers invested in 229,228 shares. Hap Trading Lc owns 18,105 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi has 876 shares. 695,267 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding stated it has 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability holds 23,546 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. 3,075 are owned by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 733,538 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 22,409 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.