Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Position by $50.77 Million; As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shares Declined, 13D Management Has Upped by $473,121 Its Position

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 246,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.30 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 363,969 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 1.60 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $3.07 EPS, up 25.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.45 per share. CP’s profit will be $428.50 million for 19.47 P/E if the $3.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.89% EPS growth.