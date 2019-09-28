Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Boosted Holding by $112.88 Million; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Declined, American International Group Cut Stake by $1.28 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 480,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 3.88 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911.82M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 271,571 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 12,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 164,026 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, down from 176,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 575,730 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,255 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,896 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 250,366 shares. 6,112 were reported by First Amer Bankshares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 2,183 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Conning Inc owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,555 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 24 shares. 79,811 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 177 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 89,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 66,182 shares to 421,508 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upwork Inc by 26,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).