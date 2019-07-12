Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Lifted Position; Ycg Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $3.34 Million; Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 7,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,167 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41 million, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $238.01. About 110,676 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $188.01. About 303,534 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 958,019 shares to 17,065 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 74,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,598 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million. $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of stock. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane.

