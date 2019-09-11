Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Ancient Art LP Position in Zillow Group (Z) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 232,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 669,261 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.89M, down from 901,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $236.08. About 623,899 shares traded or 52.07% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.04 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,200 shares to 382,349 shares, valued at $51.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 860,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.58 million for 16.58 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.